Juventus could sacrifice €100m-rated ace in favour of setting up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Juventus could reportedly consider offloading Paulo Dybala in order to create space in the squad and raise funds for James Rodriguez.

The 25-year-old has struggled to hit top form so far this season, as he’s managed seven goals and six assists in 27 appearances.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid ready to offer cash and two players to seal transfer of €160m Juventus star

That could arguably be down to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, which in turn has forced him to take a lesser role while he has had to adjust to the Portuguese superstar leading Juve’s charge.

Nevertheless, he has still been a fundamental figure in Juve’s recent success, scoring 75 goals in 167 appearances since arriving from Palermo in 2015, and helping the Turin giants to three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia triumphs.

As reported by Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are eager to snap up James Rodriguez this summer and that could in turn lead to them sacrificing Dybala, who is given a €100m price-tag in the report.

It’s arguably a risky move, as the reigning Serie A champions would be losing a key figure in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s side, while it’s a gamble as to whether Rodriguez would settle and rediscover the form that earned him his move to Real Madrid in 2014.

The Colombian international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but with that deal set to end this summer, time will tell if he secures a reunion with former Madrid teammate Ronaldo in Italy.

As noted by FourFourTwo, Rodriguez’s dad has seemingly opened the door to a move to Juventus, and so it remains to be seen if the reshuffle is made by the Italian giants and the pair are reunited after a successful stint at the Bernabeu.

With Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa all offering support to Ronaldo currently, it has to be said that Juve will surely have to sell someone in order to create space for Rodriguez, if he arrives.