Manchester United given potentially crucial boost in pursuit of £87m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given a potentially crucial boost in their transfer pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Previously rated at around £87million by the Daily Mirror, Koulibaly has been linked with a host of top clubs after his superb form in Serie A down the years.

And while that would make him an expensive purchase for the Red Devils, Koulibaly is up there with the very best centre-backs in the world right now.

The good news for Man Utd is that the Senegal international is eager to move to the Premier League, according to the Evening Standard.

If this helps United bring in this major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, that could do wonders for their title hopes next season.

MUFC will look at the improvement made by rivals Liverpool since they splashed out on Virgil van Dijk, with that kind of investment surely needed at the back for them to close the gap on the Reds and on Manchester City.

Koulibaly looks ideal for English football, so if it’s true he wants to test himself here, that surely improves United’s hopes of bringing him to Manchester.