Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah nails two quality trick shots

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has showed his deadly accuracy after nailing to brilliant trick shots in this promotional video below.

Watch as the Egypt international somehow squeezes the ball through a tyre, before then knocking a Pepsi can off the top of it.

Liverpool could do with Salah rediscovering this kind of touch on the pitch soon, with the 26-year-old not looking quite as dangerous as he did last season.

Still, this video shows his talent, and it’s good to see the LFC front-man in good spirits despite the club’s dropped points at West Ham on Monday night.