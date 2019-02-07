Video: Alisson shows off his hilarious attempt at a Liverpool accent

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has hilariously attempted a scouse accent in this video interview below.

Watch the Brazil international as he does a pretty decent effort, saying ‘come on lad’ before bursting out laughing.

To be fair, even many people in the south of the UK can struggle to understand and mimic Liverpudlians, so Alisson’s done a very good job considering he’s only lived here for a few months, having previously been based in his native Brazil and then Italy.

Watch below as Alisson tells Sky Sports how he’s generally doing at Anfield as he settles into his first season in the Premier League…