Liverpool youngster praised for taking league ‘by storm’ during loan transfer

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has earned huge praise from Rangers manager and Reds legend Steven Gerrard after impressing in his loan spell with the club this season.

The 22-year-old looks to be something of a late bloomer in comparison to some young players, with LFC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold two years younger and already an established regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team, while Marcus Rashford has been playing week in, week out for Manchester United since he was a teenager.

Kent, however, now looks to be showing real promise at Rangers after some more underwhelming loans in the past, and Gerrard has given Reds fans an exciting glimpse into his potential by discussing the impact he’s made in Scotland so far.

‘I have been delighted with his contribution since he walked through the door. On the back of two tough loans he has come here and taken the league by storm so far,’ Gerrard is quoted by BT Sport.

‘The challenge for Ryan was, ‘can he produce against the top teams in the league?’ Well he’s now produced against Aberdeen and did against Celtic and is finding consistency in his game.

‘He’s happy, he’s enjoying it and I’m loving working with him.’

Liverpool fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Gerrard’s progress in his first management job at Rangers, and it’s a nice little bonus that he can also play a part in developing one of their most exciting young players in Kent.