Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be back in training if this photo tweeted by the club’s official account is anything to go by.

The Reds ace has been a big miss for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, with the likes of Fabinho and James Milner having to fill in at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment and played a big part in Liverpool’s success last season, so his return could really help Klopp arrest this current slump his side find themselves in.

LFC need that pace and quality from the right flank, with the way their full-backs attack so important under Klopp.

Fans will hope this picture is a positive piece of news after so many recent problems with injuries, with Joe Gomez another big miss and Georginio Wijnaldum absent from the team’s 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday evening.

UPDATE: And this tweet below confirms it, with good news on Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson too!