Manchester United star informs reps he’s made huge decision on his future

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly informed his representatives of his final decision to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain international is one of the club’s most important players and this is hugely encouraging news for the Red Devils, following good recent news on Anthony Martial.

According to the Metro, De Gea is now set to sign a new long-term contract with a big pay rise taking his wages up to around £375,000 a week.

This positive update on the 28-year-old’s future comes just a few days after the Telegraph suggested no progress had been made on keeping the player at United.

It is hard to imagine Man Utd easily replacing De Gea if he were to leave, so fans will be desperately hoping this piece from the Metro ends up being more accurate than the claim from the Telegraph.

Their report adds at the end that Ashley Young and Ander Herrera could follow De Gea in extending their stays with MUFC, though doubts remain over Juan Mata’s future due to the length of the deal on offer.