(Photo) Manchester United star poses with POTM prize after superb recent form

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford posed with the club’s Player of the Month prize on Instagram today after some superb recent performances.

The England international has really taken his game to another level since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, with fans voting him as the club’s best player for January.

Victor Lindelof may feel a little aggrieved at not getting the nod after some real improvement himself, while Paul Pogba is surely also a contender.

Rashford, however, has added just that bit of extra quality up front for United, with his pace and goal threat making him a hugely important asset in this side.

A deserved win for the 21-year-old!