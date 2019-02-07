Man Utd among six Euro giants in transfer battle for €60m-rated starlet

As Federico Chiesa continues to impress, Man Utd and Man City are reportedly among six clubs looking to prise him away from Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old continues to play a fundamental role for the Viola, as he’s scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 24 games so far this season.

As he continues to mature and develop his game, he has taken on a more influential role for Stefano Pioli’s men, but unfortunately for them, it would appear as though his impressive form is attracting attention from around Europe at an early stage.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd, Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all interested in the €60m rated attacker, although it’s noted that Inter and Juventus are arguably in a better position to land his signature.

The calibre of the teams mentioned above perhaps says it all about how highly-rated Chiesa is, and given he’s still only 21, he will hope to improve significantly in the years ahead to emerge as one of the top attacking players in Europe.

Time will tell whether or not that happens in Florence, but with that touted €60m valuation in mind, it remains to be seen if any interested party is willing to splash out a significant fee in order to prise him away.

Despite the impressive stats and performances, it could be argued that Chiesa hasn’t yet proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis, and so it could still be considered somewhat of a gamble if the likes of Man Utd or City were prepared to put €60m on the table for him.

It has to be said though, while City have the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez, it’s questionable if they need another attacker. Similarly, Man Utd have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, and so it’s difficult to see where Chiesa fits in, if a move were to materialise.