Man Utd are reportedly edging closer to securing contract extensions for Ander Herrera and Ashley Young, but doubts remain over three of their teammates.

As noted by BBC Sport, it would appear as though Young is closest to extending his stay at Old Trafford, with a new one-year deal being touted for the versatile stalwart.

The 33-year-old has successfully managed to adapt his game to enjoy a successful stint with the Red Devils, and he has once again established himself as a key figure in defence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, The Sun now add that Herrera could follow him in committing his future to United, as the Spaniard has undoubtedly been one of the squad players to benefit from Jose Mourinho’s exit.

Having previously played a bit-part role in the first half of the campaign, the tenacious midfielder has now emerged as an important player for Solskjaer in Man Utd’s resurgence in recent weeks, which has seen them go nine games unbeaten under the Norwegian tactician’s stewardship.

Herrera has been crucial in midfield, and that could now lead to a new contract. Coupled with Marouane Fellaini’s exit, it would seem like a sensible idea from the club to avoid losing another midfield star, which in turn would leave them dangerously light in that department and in need of summer signings.

While that’s all positive, the Sun adds that similar progress hasn’t been made with Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia as of yet, with all three set to see their respective deals expire this summer too.

Given that they all continue to play a key role in their own way, perhaps it’s merely a case of United getting round to each individual in a patient strategy over the coming months before current deals run down. Time will tell if all the names mentioned above officially put pen to paper.