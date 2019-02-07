Man Utd prepared to splash out up to £100m on key addition, shortlist down to THREE names

Man Utd have reportedly narrowed down their defender shortlist to three names, as they’re prepared to spend up to £100m on the right target.

The Red Devils have long been linked with strengthening that area of their squad, with former boss Jose Mourinho failing to bring in a desired new signing during his tenure.

Despite the change on the bench, it appears as though that remains a priority in the transfer market for the club, as the Manchester Evening News report that the shortlist may well have been narrowed down to three names.

Those three targets are Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan Skriniar and Joachim Andersen, and it’s added in the report that United were ready to spend up to £100m on the right defender at the start of the season.

Koulibaly would arguably be the ideal choice to bolster the backline, as the Napoli defender has proven himself to be one of the best centre-halves in Europe on a consistent basis for the Serie A giants, having now featured regularly in the Champions League too.

Skriniar has established himself as a key figure for Inter and would be a sensible alternative, while Andersen is the less experienced of the trio and would certainly be a long-term bet.

With Victor Lindelof growing into being a fundamental part of the defence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it could be a case of trying to identify the best partner for the Swedish international.

Given United still have the second-worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the Premier League table, perhaps reinforcements in that department are still needed and the shortlist is getting smaller.