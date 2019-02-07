Video: Arsenal take 1-0 lead vs Manchester United in Women’s Super League clash thanks to superb team goal

Arsenal Women took a 1-0 lead against Manchester United thanks to this quality team goal from Vivianne Miedma.

These two Premier League giants are among the biggest names in the men’s game, and are also putting on quite a show in the Women’s Super League tonight.

This composed finish is all brought about from a beautiful through-ball from Dominique Bloodworth, which was just unstoppable for the United defence.

Miedma ended up scoring again to make it 2-0 later in the game, with the 22-year-old Dutch forward really on top of her game this evening.