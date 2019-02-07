PSG hit with fresh injury blow ahead of Man Utd clash in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has conceded that midfield ace Marco Verratti has picked up a fresh injury problem.

The Ligue 1 giants travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, and they’re already missing talisman Neymar due to a foot injury.

While the Brazilian superstar is a long-term absentee, Tuchel has conceded that he could have another major injury headache ahead of the encounter as Verratti has sustained another injury after only recently working his way back from an ankle issue.

“Marco was unable to finish training on Tuesday,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “He had problems and I have to wait until Thursday to be able to take a decision over playing him against Bordeaux.

“Marco’s new issue is something else (not the same ankle), but I do not really know much more.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Italian international will have enough time to recover between now and Tuesday, while the idea of him playing against Bordeaux this weekend seems like a risk as he could aggravate the problem and definitely miss the United game.

With that in mind, Tuchel will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his progress in the coming days, as he’ll be desperate for good news to ensure he isn’t missing another key figure for the crunch showdown.

The 26-year-old has made 21 appearances so far this season, and although he only has one assist to his name with no goals, his role in dictating the tempo and dominating possession in midfield is a fundamental feature in PSG’s play.

In turn, his absence would be a real blow for the French champions.