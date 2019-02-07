£105m star speaks out on Twitter after OPENING talks with Chelsea

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has sent an angry tweet about his situation at the club amid transfer gossip linking him with Chelsea.

The Spain international is not having the best of seasons, having barely featured in the Madrid first-team since Santiago Solari took over as manager at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon yesterday claimed Chelsea were in talks over signing Isco for as much as £105million, and it seems he is making it pretty clear in his tweet below that he’s not happy with life in the Spanish capital at the moment.

Totalmente de acuerdo con De la Red,pero cuando no gozas de las misma oportunidades que tus compañeros la cosa cambia… aún así sigo trabajando y luchando mucho a la espera de ellas! Hala madrid!!? — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) February 7, 2019

Chelsea could do with signing Isco this summer as they’ve just lost Cesc Fabregas in midfield, while the 26-year-old can also potentially replace Eden Hazard in a more advanced role.

The Belgian has been linked with Real Madrid so a swap deal may not be out of the question between both clubs.

Either way, Isco is sure to move on and other clubs like Manchester United, City, Liverpool and Arsenal may want to take note as well.