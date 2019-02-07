Deal in place: Manchester United agree fee with Molde as Solskjaer CLOSES in on permanent job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ever closer to landing himself the Manchester United manager’s job permanently, according to reports.

The Norwegian tactician has been a revelation since returning to Old Trafford as interim manager, replacing the struggling Jose Mourinho back in December.

And now, according to the Mirror, United are leaning increasingly towards hiring Solskjaer over other potential candidates.

The report states Man Utd are not confident they can lure Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham, while Zinedine Zidane’s poor grasp of English looks set to count against him.

Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri are also candidates, but a financial agreement is already in place with Molde over taking Solskjaer beyond this season.

The 45-year-old is essentially at United on loan from the Norwegian club, but the Red Devils will pay £8million in compensation if they decide to keep him.

It’s looking good for Solskjaer, and fans will mostly be delighted with this news as the former striker remains a huge fan favourite at MUFC after his great playing career with the club and his exciting start as manager.