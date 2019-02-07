Man United and Man City in contact with €80m star’s entourage ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly the two clubs leading the chase for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at the moment.

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, a number of elite clubs have shown an interest in Ndombele, who looks one of the finest young players in Europe in his position at the moment.

The 22-year-old looks like he could be an ideal fit at either Old Trafford or the Etihad Stadium right now, with both Manchester clubs having issues in midfield.

At United, summer signing Fred has flopped badly since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk, while Nemanja Matic is also probably past the peak of his powers at this point.

Ndombele could be an ideal long-term replacement and form a fine partnership with fellow countryman Paul Pogba in the middle of the park for MUFC.

For City, the France international could be an ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who has been immense for Pep Guardiola’s side, but who will turn 34 later this season.

Le 10 Sport explain that both clubs are keeping close links with Ndombele’s entourage, claiming Lyon would likely value him at around €80million.