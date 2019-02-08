Friday night football in the Championship sees Aston Villa and Sheffield United go head to head under the lights at Villa Park (KO 19:45).



Things are really getting interesting at the top of the table with everything to play for – this is no different.

Villa, 11 points off Sheffield United and four points adrift of the playoffs, have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Their playoff hopes suffered a blow last time out as they took just a point from their away trip at struggling Reading and will have to be at their very best if they’re to get anything from Friday’s game despite home advantage.

Sheffield Utd eye top spot

The Blades could go top of the table, for a few hours at least, with victory over Villa.

A routine home win over Bolton last weekend boosted their hopes of automatic promotion and kept up the pressure on Norwich and Leeds.

Goals should be guaranteed on Friday. Over 2.5 goals has copped in Villa’s last seven home games and it’s 4/5 to land again. They’ve also scored exactly two goals in each of their last five home league games and they’re 6/5 to score two or more goals.

Billy Sharp scores goals, fact. The red hot striker netted his 20th of the season last weekend and is a tasty looking 5/1 to open the scoring at Villa Park.

Chris Wilder’s side have the third best defensive record in the league and are 9/2 to beat Aston Villa to nil.

There’s little to separate the two sides in the betting with Villa available at 31/20 and Sheffield United available at 17/10. The draw can be backed at 23/10.

