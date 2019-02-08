Former Chelsea star drops HUGE Eden Hazard transfer hint amid reports of Real Madrid agreement

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has dropped a huge hint regarding the future of Blues star Eden Hazard amid reports the winger has agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

The speculation surrounding Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge has been rife this season, with reports coming out basically every week regarding the Belgian’s future at the club.

But, according to former teammate of Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, it looks like the winger could be about to extend his stay at the club for the long term.

As per El Larguero, Fabregas has noted that Hazard has already decided to renew his contract with Chelsea, news that comes amid reports the player has agreed a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As per Don Balon, the 28-year-old has reached an agreement with Los Blancos regarding a move to the Spanish capital, news that wouldn’t have been music to Chelsea fans’ ears.

However, following this revelation from Fabregas, we’d be very surprise to see Hazard depart the west London club and not renew his stay with the Blues in the near future.

? @Cesc4Official en @ElLarguero con @ManuCarreno: "Si Hazard ha dicho que ya tiene la decisión tomada es que ha decidido renovar con el Chelsea" pic.twitter.com/9PMD3nfVAl — El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 8, 2019

Hazard has been one of the best players in the world this season, with the Belgian international being just one of a few players to be able to boast having 10+ goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

The Chelsea superstar is the driving force in Maurizio Sarri’s side, and it would prove to be nearly impossible to replace the winger should he end up leaving the club, a scenario that doesn’t look very likely if Fabregas’ words are anything to go by.