Real Madrid learn what they need to do to seal transfer of €220M world class superstar

Real Madrid have learnt exactly what they need to do to seal a deal to bring Spurs and England forward Harry Kane to the Spanish capital, and it involves Gareth Bale.

As per Don Balon, Kane is valued at €220M by the north London side, and that they are willing to sell the player to Real Madrid if Bale is included as part of the deal.

The report also notes that Spurs would be willing to let Kane go to Real if Los Blancos were to submit an offer of Bale plus a fee of €130M, thus, the Spanish giants know what needs to be done if they really want to bring Kane to the Spanish capital.

Kane would be a fantastic signing for Real to make, however we’re not entirely sure it’d be worth handing over Bale and €130M for the England international’s signature.

Despite all his flaws, Bale is still world class at the end of the day, and still has time to turn into the player who’s capable of replacing the void in Real’s side that was left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus in the summer.

Real are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements however, and signing Kane may be just the ticket to solve the club’s problems in attack.

Kane is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet, and his presence up front for Real would surely be enough to solve the club’s goal scoring dilemma.

All that remains to be seen if whether Real are desperate enough to fork out an offer of €130M and Bale for Kane, a deal we feel they may be tempted to go through with should they end this season without a trophy…