Real Madrid star set to be rewarded with Gareth Bale’s ‘no.11’ shirt should Los Blancos star be sold in summer

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is reportedly set to be rewarded with the club’s ‘no.11’ shirt by president Florentino Perez should Gareth Bale end up leaving the club.

Brazilian forward Vinicius has been impressive for Real so far this season when given game time, something that would’ve come as a shock at the start of the season given the fact that the player is only 18 years old.

And it seems like the player’s form is set to be rewarded by the club if this recent report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Vinicius is set to be ‘rewarded’ with a place in the club’s first team and their ‘no.11’ shirt, one that is currently held by superstar Gareth Bale.

The report also notes that Vinicius will be made an official member of the club’s first team in the summer, with the club also expected to seal the departure of winger Bale around the same time as well.

This therefore means that the ‘no.11’ shirt will be open, and it seems like Vinicius is set to be handed Bale’s number once the Welshman leaves.

Vinicius is going to have a lot to live up to should he be handed the club’s ‘no.11’ shirt in the near future, as stars like Ronaldo, Arjen Robben Michael Owen and Pace Gento are just a number of players who’ve donned the number previously.

However, given how he’s performed during his Los Blancos career thus far, we can’t imagine the pressure of wearing such a prestigious number for one of the biggest clubs in the world is going to affect the Brazilian too much.