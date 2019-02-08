Solskjaer drops key player for Man United’s trip to Fulham, but includes academy favourite in final squad

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included Victor Lindelof in his squad to face Fulham on Saturday.

The Red Devils travel to Craven Cottage this weekend in a crucial Premier League clash which could see them move up to fourth in the Premier League with a victory.

United have enjoyed a nine-match unbeaten streak under Solskjaer to re-emerge as contenders for the final Champions League spot and they will be expected to make light work of Claudio Ranieri’s struggling Cottagers.

However, according to Metro Sport, Solskjaer has dropped Victor Lindelof for the match, despite the fact he has been a key player for United during their winning spell.

The Swede was not seen on the team bus making its way to London on Friday and it has been suggested that he has been rested ahead of the team’s crucial first leg Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint Germain next week.

Meanwhile, the surprise inclusion in the 20-man squad is academy starlet Tahith Chong, who could be in line to make his first Premier League appearance of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 19-year-old has become a fan favourite for his performances at youth level and he has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level, but he still has some way to go before featuring in the senior team on a regular basis.

Solskjaer has been a firm advocate of squad rotation during his short spell at the helm and this week it looks like Lindelof has fallen victim to that policy, while Fred and Andreas Pereira have also been left behind – as per Metro Sport.

Lindelof has been arguably the most improved player at Old Trafford this term and supporters will hope to see him line up against PSG next Tuesday fully fit and fresh after an extra few days off.