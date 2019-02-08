Ten people are dead after a fire in an accommodation building at the training centre of Brazilian giants Flamengo. The building is believed to have housed 14-17 year olds.

According to Radio Itatiaia, the building that was engulfed by flames is believed to house young players between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

According to BBC News, the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, as players were sleeping. The fire is understood to also have injured three people. Flamengo’s training facility is located in the western area of Rio de Janeiro.

According to G1 Global, the fire began at around 5.10am.

The identity of any of the causalities is not yet known but the building was understood to have housed 14 to 17 year olds. The cause of the fire is not yet know.

Here are some photos showing the damage that the fire did to the building:

URGENTE: Incêndio deixa 10 mortos no Centro de Treinamento do Flamengo https://t.co/F4nd0oABiH #G1 pic.twitter.com/b2TIFjpTkq — G1 (@g1) February 8, 2019

Incêndio deixa dez mortos no Ninho do Urubu, centro de treinamento do Flamengo https://t.co/xLMVY6ieIt pic.twitter.com/HKF5eFXGCk — O Globo_Rio (@OGlobo_Rio) February 8, 2019

Flamengo is known around the world as one of the biggest and best clubs from Brazil, the club has produced some of the greats of South American football. The side play their home games at the world famous Maracanã Stadium.

The legendary Zico was a product of Flamengo’s academy, the 65-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation. More recently, Flamengo produced Vinicius Junior, the talented youngster is impressing for Real Madrid.

At this devastating time our thoughts are with everyone connected to Flamengo, as well as the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.