Menu

‘Worst CB in our history’ and ‘this club is a meme’ – These Manchester United fans react to news of Phil Jones’ contract extension

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have announced this morning that England international centre-back Phil Jones has signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2023.

According to United’s official website, the 26-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023, the club will also have the option to extend Jones’ new deal by a further year.

United signed Jones in the summer of 2011 for a deal reported to be worth up to £17m by BBC Sport. United signed the fresh-faced youngster after his impressive performances led to Blackburn’s Premier League survival in the 2010/11 season.

Jones has gone on to make 208 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions whilst also winning 27 caps for England.

Check out United’s announcement below:

Many Manchester United fans were shocked with the club’s decision to hand this deal to Jones, the defender has made some costly mistakes whilst playing for United and fans are wondering how the star has won himself a new deal.

With all due respect, Jones has been mediocre for United so it’s surprising to see him sign a new contract – which is likely on much better terms than his previous deal.

Check out some reaction to the news below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer phil jones