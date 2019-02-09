Chelsea fans will love what Eden Hazard said about Sarri, Higuain and midfield duo

Amid ongoing speculation of a move to Real Madrid, Eden Hazard’s latest comments would suggest that he’s pretty settled at Chelsea, and that will be music to the ears of supporters.

As noted by The Guardian, rumours refuse to go away on his future, as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

If such a move were to materialise, it would be a huge blow for Chelsea given what the 28-year-old means to the club, having scored 104 goals in 331 games since joining the Blues in 2012, while winning two Premier League titles among other trophies.

Meanwhile, he has impressed under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 31 appearances.

That would suggest that the Italian tactician’s system is certainly suiting him, and he can indeed take his game to the next level under his stewardship, if he were to stay.

Based on his comments below on how he enjoys the style of play under Sarri, coupled with his hopes for his partnership with January loan signing Gonzalo Higuain, it doesn’t sound as though Hazard is in a huge rush to move on.

“I like this kind of football, ” he told The Times. “Sarri is a great manager. He’s an old man [60, meaning experienced] but the way he thinks is the same way I think about football. When we have the ball, we have a lot of freedom, not just me but the striker [Gonzalo Higuaín] and the right [attacker] Willian or Pedro, so we can move a lot.

“I’ve only played two games with Higuaín and I know we can do something great together, not only with him but also with the other strikers, the other winger. Chelsea is not about Higuaín and Hazard, it is about 25 players. But Higuaín is a fantastic striker.”

Meanwhile, the Belgian international also had his say on the much-talked about midfield situation at Chelsea, with Jorginho coming under fire over his limited performances, while Sarri’s decision to change N’Golo Kante’s role has been scrutinised.

However, Hazard had a philosophical view on the situation, and has backed both of his teammates to ultimately make it work.

“If one guy is marking him all the time, we need to adapt also,” Hazard added. “Jorginho is always trying to be free to take the ball to create something. He’s a fantastic player.

“N’Golo’s a clever guy, one of the best in his position, maybe the best in the world. N’Golo now plays six months in the different position. He needs to adapt.”

To speak so in depth and with a future in mind under Sarri and alongside Higuain, it may well quieten talk of an exit from Chelsea for the time being at least.