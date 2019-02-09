Chelsea set for transfer SCRAP with Liverpool over €50m-rated starlet

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly both set their sights on Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali to bolster their midfield with a long-term option.

The 18-year-old has wasted little time in making an impression with the Serie B outfit, as he’s scored two goals and provided five assists in 20 league outings so far this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea scout £105m-rated star, talented young defender and prolific midfielder

His impressive displays have earned early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, given the pair take up a similar position on the pitch and share many similar characteristics in terms of their style of play. Further, both have come through the Brescia youth ranks.

In truth, it’s a slightly lazy comparison too given Tonali has a long way to go to prove that he can emulate the Italian icon, but ultimately it’s easy to see why it’s made given his passing ability and creative quality in a deeper-lying role.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how long he remains at Brescia for, as The Sun report that both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in him, although it’s added that he has a €50m valuation from Brescia.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not either Premier League giant is willing to splash out on him, as although the raw talent is evidently there, that is a lot of money to spend on a young player who has yet to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Maurizio Sarri already has Jorginho in that similar role, although perhaps Liverpool’s need for a player with Tonali’s skill-set could mean a move to Anfield would make more sense.

Either way, Tonali will also surely be eager to ensure that he if is to move, he joins a club willing to play him often and give him a prominent role in order to continue his development by gaining experience with regular playing time.