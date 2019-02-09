Man Utd to make ‘MAJOR INVESTMENT’ with €200m superstar in sights this summer

Man Utd are being tipped to make a ‘major investment’ this summer, with Neymar being specifically named as their top target.

According to AS in November, it was reported that the Brazilian superstar could be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain for €200m.

It remains to be seen whether or not that still applies this summer, but as Man Utd prepare to face the Ligue 1 champions in the Champions League this week, it’s been suggested that Neymar could be on their transfer radar this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United are ‘ready to lose their heads for Neymar’, with the Premier League giants tipped to make a ‘major investment’ this summer.

The 27-year-old would certainly fit the bill, as he has continued to dazzle for PSG this season with 20 goals and 11 assists in 23 outings.

He’ll miss the tie in the Champions League due to a foot injury, but depending on whether or not United can prise him away from the French capital this summer, the club’s faithful could be seeing a lot more of him at Old Trafford in the near future.