Manchester United MAKE CONTACT with £70M transfer target’s agent as club look to seal SUMMER swoop for star

Man United are said to have made contact with Tanguy N’Dombele’s agent regarding a summer transfer swoop for the £70M midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are said to have been in touch with the Frenchman’s agent regarding a move to Old Trafford for the player, with it also being noted that Man City are in the hunt for the 22-year-old as well.

French outlet Le10Sport note that Lyon are after £70M (€80m) for N’Dombele, a price that United should probably think about paying given just how good N’Dombele actually is.

N’Dombele has already managed to establish himself as a regular starter in Lyon’s first team despite only just turning 22 at the end of last year, an impressive feat when you consider Lyon are one of the biggest and best clubs in the whole of France.

The midfielder has managed to clock up a total of four assists in 21 league outings this term, a decent return for a player who’s primary role is to defend and win the ball back from his side’s opponents.

United bagging N’Dombele would see the Red Devils pick up a top quality ball-winning midfielder, whose signing allowing Paul Pogba to play his natural game even easier.

Not only that, but United signing the Frenchman would also mean that rivals Man City can’t sign the player, something that should encourage the club to go for the 22-year-old even more.