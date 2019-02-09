Manchester United OPEN TALKS with £105M-rated midfield maestro as club look to seal SMART transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco regarding a move to Old Trafford.

According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils have started negotiations with the midfielder regarding a switch to the Premier League.

The report also notes that Chelsea and Man City are in the hunt for Isco, thus United sealing a move for Isco would be a very smart move for one or two reasons.

Isco, who Real Madrid have a £105M (€120M) asking price for as per Don Balon, is one of the best and most creative midfielders on the planet, and he would provide United with a quality option to choose from in the centre of the park.

Not only that, but United sealing a deal for Isco would mean both Chelsea and City couldn’t sign the Spaniard, thus forcing two of the club’s biggest Premier League rivals to look elsewhere in their attempts to bolster their squads.

United’s only real really creative option in midfield is Frenchman Paul Pogba, thus, brining in Isco would not only provide the club with another creative force in their squad going forward, but would also somewhat take the pressure off of Pogba as well

Keep an eye on this one folks, as it looks like it could get interesting…