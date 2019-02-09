Both Middlesbrough and Leeds will be looking to get back to winning ways when the sides go head to head at the Riverside Stadium Saturday lunchtime (KO 13:00).



After last nights remarkable 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Sheffield Utd, eyes now turn to the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were outplayed and outfought by League Two Newport in their FA Cup 4th round replay on Tuesday – a result and performance that left the travelling fans outraged, and rightly so.

Their opponents today, Leeds did not fare much better as the Lilywhites were put to the sword in their top of the table clash with Norwich last weekend.

The Canaries moved top of the table thanks to goal difference with a resounding 3-1 win at Elland Road.

Middlesbrough still defensively solid

Both these sides will be eager not to lose and take something from the game, as the Championship promotion race gets very interesting.

Earlier in the season the two sides shared the points following a goalless draw in Leeds, and it’s 17/2 for the same scoreline this weekend.

Boro are unbeaten in the league this year and will be confident of maintaining that run after coming from behind to beat fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom a week ago.

That was a big win for Tony Pulis’s side and although they are not exactly prolific in front of goal ‘The Boro’ still hold the best defensive record in the league and are 7/2 to win to nil.

Leeds look to get back to winning ways

Leeds have hit their worst run of form all season losing four of their last six league outings, shipping 11 goals in the process.

Kemar Roofe has netted 14 goals so far this season, but hasn’t scored since Leeds’ 2-0 win over Derby back in January. The striker is 9/5 to end his mini drought by scoring anytime.

Saturday’s clash is likely to produce few goals with 12 of Boro’s 13 home games this season ending with under 2.5 goals. Under 2.5 goals is 6/10.

There’s little to separate the two sides in the betting with Boro available at 17/10 and Leeds 13/8 to bag all three points. The draw can be backed at 11/5.

