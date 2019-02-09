Photo: Man Utd transfer target likes Twitter post on MUFC launching bid

Amid speculation linking him Man Utd, Juventus forward Douglas Costa appears to be a fan of the rumours based on his social media activity.

As noted by Calciomercato.it, the Brazilian ace has been linked with an exit from the Turin giants, with Man Utd specifically named in that report as an interested party along with Chelsea.

Costa has struggled to hit top form so far this season, scoring just one goal and providing two assists in 24 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

As they continue to compete on multiple fronts, they’ll need more from their entire squad, but as noted in the report above, the 28-year-old might not remain in Turin beyond this summer.

With that in mind, he will undoubtedly spark further discussion and speculation over a move to Old Trafford, as eagle-eyed Twitter users have spotted that he has liked a post suggesting that United will launch a bid for him this summer, as seen in the image below.

Naturally, this is not a suggestion that he, without doubt, wants a move to Man Utd or that the Premier League giants are even going to make a summer move, but ultimately it will get fans talking as it would arguably give an indication that Costa is open to the idea of a switch to Manchester if an offer was forthcoming.

Time will tell if something materialises this summer, but for now, the transfer rumour mill is still ticking along nicely despite the January transfer window closing just over a week ago. Costa’s Twitter activity will undoubtedly kick it into overdrive.

Look what Douglas Costa is liking on Twitter. ? pic.twitter.com/pmdLw1ilEH — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 9, 2019