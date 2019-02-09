PSG could get crucial injury boost ahead of Man Utd clash in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marco Verratti looks to have shaken off a new injury issue, just a day after raising concern.

As noted by ESPN on Thursday, the Italian international was forced to miss their cup game in midweek, as Tuchel conceded that he had picked up a new knock after recovering from an ankle injury.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer drops key player for Man United’s trip to Fulham, but includes academy favourite in final squad

That in turn would have been a major concern for the Ligue 1 champions, as the 26-year-old undoubtedly plays a key role for them in midfield in terms of dictating the tempo of the game and dominating possession.

Further, given that they’re already without Neymar, they will certainly hope that Verratti isn’t missing too against the Red Devils.

Tuchel has seemingly now allayed any fears that the French giants may have had over being without their midfield star, as he has even suggested that Verratti is likely to feature against Bordeaux this weekend, as he was able to train on Friday.

“Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa both trained without problems,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“If possible, Marco will start. He will hopefully play 45 minutes, but we have to decide. However, it will not be for 90 minutes.”

Verratti has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but as the crunch stage of the Champions League is set to get underway with the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, Tuchel will be hopeful that he can come through unscathed this weekend and prove his fitness for the Man Utd showdown.