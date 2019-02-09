These Real Madrid fans slammed Thibaut Courtois for his poor goalkeeping after Antoine Griezmann scored for Atletico Madrid this afternoon.

Just ten minutes after Real took the lead in the Madrid derby, thanks to Casemiro’s wonderful acrobatic effort (see it here.), Antoine Griezmann equalised for Diego Simeone’s men in superb style.

After a Atletico counter-attack, the Frenchman embarrassed Courtois by slotting the ball through his legs. Courtois rushed off his line, in an attempt to make himself big (he’s already 6ft8) but in doing so the Belgian left his legs wide open and Griezmann wasn’t going to turn down this opportunity to get one over the former Chelsea stopper.

Check out the goal below:

Unfortunately, Courtois being nutmegged is quite a regular occurrence, the Belgian just can’t find a way to stop this from happening – especially when he’s on the big stage.

Courtois hasn’t had the best start to life in Madrid since joining from Chelsea last summer and many fans are surprised to see three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas play deputy to the Belgian after his poor form.

Check out some reaction below:

Our goalkeeper is useless, Navas would have saved that… #HalaMadrid — S d Mello (@dmellos) February 9, 2019

Courtouis is a joke .. — A???s _??7? (@iam_abbas10) February 9, 2019

And Solari still chooses the giraffe over Navas? pic.twitter.com/gHJliVb2nh — Maša Kosednar (@MasaKosednar94) February 9, 2019

Coutois is not lasting another season — Hideki Ryuga (@Ambooky) February 9, 2019

Courtois is trash. Another goal through his legs man… fucking sell him… — Cc (@Reps_33) February 9, 2019

Sell Courtois and replace him with a brick. The guy’s awful — Duncan Hogg (@DuncanHogg_) February 9, 2019

Here’s some reaction from the rest of the football world to the goal:

Never known a keeper to get nutmegged as much as Courtois — Jack (@LFC_Jack96) February 9, 2019

Courtois needs this to save his career pic.twitter.com/Gjf0DaxCIx — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 9, 2019

Courtois spread his legs a country mile to make himself big. Griezmann just popped it between them. — AS English (@English_AS) February 9, 2019

The greatest love stories of all time: ?The Notebook

?Titanic

?Romeo and Juliet

?Twilight

?Courtois and a nutmeg pic.twitter.com/ZsXpbenVID — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) February 9, 2019

Courtois when he sees the opponent's attacker moving towards his goal: pic.twitter.com/PBCDlARBcD — S????'s R??s ?? (@Robertonical) February 9, 2019

Courtois and nutmeg goals. Name a better duo, I will wait!! — Malay Arora (@malayarora) February 9, 2019

Courtois nutmegged… again. This is why snakes aren’t meant to have legs.#ReptilesOut — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 9, 2019

COURTOIS GETTING NUTMEGGED AGAIN ???????? — Smithy (@EIPipitaa) February 9, 2019

Why does Courtois get nutmegged all the time lol — ? (@HazardEdition) February 9, 2019