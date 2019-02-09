Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a revelation for Manchester United, the Norwegian has transformed things at the club since taking charge at the end of December.

United extended their unbeaten run under Solskjaer to 11 games following their 3-0 victory over relegation candidates Fulham, earlier today.

Despite giving Fulham some glorious opportunities early on, the Red Devils quickly made the Cottagers rue their missed chances when Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored in quick succession.

It’s not surprising to see that a team with the baby-faced assassin at their helms is demonstrating such a killer instinct.

Following United’s win today, the club managed to achieve a feat that they haven’t in almost 10 years:

? Man Utd have won 6 consecutive away games in all competitions for the 1st time since May 2009 pic.twitter.com/Qa9LlFDgOJ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 9, 2019

Solskjaer has had a record-breaking start to life as United boss, and it seems that the Norwegian is inspiring his team to achieve things that they haven’t in such a long time – almost every week.

Solskjaer has also just picked up the Premier League’s Manager of The Month award, becoming the first to do for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson. The 45-year-old also became the first Norwegian to ever win the award:

? A @ManUtd duo have won the @PremierLeague Player and Manager of the Month award in the same month… ? …for the first time in EXACTLY 8 years. ? January 2011

? Dimitar Berbatov

? Sir Alex Ferguson ? January 2019

? @MarcusRashford

? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ? @Squawka pic.twitter.com/KBhyDpaYXa — SPORF (@Sporf) February 8, 2019

Solskjaer is so far proving the doubters wrong and he could also do what many thought was impossible, by leading United to a place in the top four and securing their Champions League qualification for next season.