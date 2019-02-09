Video: Georginio Wijnaldum scores sensational lobbed finish to double Liverpool’s lead vs Bournemouth

Georginio Wijnaldum scored an absolutely brilliant lobbed finish for Liverpool this afternoon to hand them a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth at Anfield.
The Reds were already 1-0 up thanks to a thumping header from Sadio Mane, with Wijnaldum’s finish later on in the first half doubling the home side’s advantage.
The goal came after a ball over the top from Andy Robertson was brought down by Wijnaldum, as the Dutchman lobbed the Cherries ‘keeper from around 10 yards out to hand the Reds a commanding lead.
You can see the goal below. Sensational from the midfielder!
