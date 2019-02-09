A trick that teenage sensation Jadon Sancho pulled off before Borussia Dortmund scored their third goal vs Hoffenheim is insane, even by his standards.

In the 66th minute of the tie, Raphael Guerreiro scored a simple goal for Dortmund, what fans might not have realised is Sancho’s trickery that led to the goal.

After receiving the ball on the right-wing the youngster pulled off an amazing back-heel nutmeg which Mario Gotze ran onto before putting the ball on a plate for Guerreiro.

Sancho is taking the Bundesliga by storm and the 18-year-old could be one of England’s most talented players right now.

Check out the trick which led to Dortmund’s third below: