Video: Sadio Mane scores fantastic headed goal for Liverpool in clash vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Liverpool FC
Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in their clash against Bournemouth this afternoon, as the winger scored a fine headed goal to give the Reds the lead in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in need of a win today to create a three-point gap at the top of the table over rivals Man City, and Mane’s goal has given the Merseyside club a great chance of doing so.

The goal came after a cross into the box from James Milner met the head of Mane, who powered home his effort to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

You can check out the goal below. Sublime header from the Senegalese international.

