Chelsea accomplish unwanted feat for first time since 1990 following disaster first half vs Manchester City

Chelsea had a first half to forget against Man City this afternoon, as the Blues went into the break 4-0 down to the reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were absolutely woeful in the first 45 minutes, as Pep Guardiola’s men ran riot to all but secure three points before a ball had been kicked in the second half.

Goals from Sergio Aguero (x2), Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan were the difference between the two sides in the first period, as City showed exactly why they’re many people’s favourites to beat Liverpool to the league title this season.

Chelsea also happened to concede four goals in their last away league game as well, as the west London side suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss Bournemouth on their last away day.

This means that the Blues have conceded four goals in consecutive away games in the English top flight for the time since December 1990, an unwanted feat that we’re sure none of the club’s fans are happy to see them break.

4 – Chelsea have conceded four goals in consecutive away top flight matches for the first time since December 1990. Capitulating. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2019

Chelsea are going to need a massive miracle if they are to get anything from this game, and if they don’t the Blues will be losing even further ground in the race for the top four.

One of the worst first halves we’ve seen from the club in a long time…