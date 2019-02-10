Manchester United increasingly tipped to clinch transfer of €60m star as odds dramatically shift

Manchester United are now just 2/1 to be Douglas Costa’s next club with bookies Ladbrokes after he was seen liking a social media post linking him with a transfer to the Red Devils.

The Brazil international has been linked with United in the past, with Italian source Calciomercato (citing Rai Sport) claiming back in December that United had tried their luck with an offer of around €60million for his signature.

Following this potential social media hint from Costa, it looks like MUFC are in good position to snap up the former Bayern Munich winger in what would be an exciting move.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to say that, while he’d previously been 13/2 to move to Old Trafford, those odds have been dramatically cut to just 2/1.

Look what Douglas Costa is liking on Twitter. ? pic.twitter.com/pmdLw1ilEH — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 9, 2019

The potential transfer makes sense for United as well, with more quality in attack surely needed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side due to the indifferent form of players like Alexis Sanchez, and to a lesser extent, Juan Mata.

Costa has shown he could be a real hit in the Premier League, with pace, power and skill on the flanks that could see him terrorise defences up and down England.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s likely he’d Costa fortune, but Man United’s latest target may have already given the game away on his next destination.”