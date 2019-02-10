BREAKTHROUGH: Manchester United move a step closer to stunning £207million TRIPLE transfer

Manchester United look to be edging closer to three top transfers for the summer, with good news regarding Douglas Costa, Ryan Sessegnon and Isco.

All three would be quality additions for the Red Devils, and transfer gossip emerging today suggests all three moves now look increasingly likely for the summer.

Here’s a look at this major Man Utd transfer news as the club look to reward new managerial favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a whopping £207million spending spree…

Douglas Costa Manchester United odds slashed

Ladbrokes have Manchester United as just 2/1 now to be Douglas Costa’s next club as the Juventus winger drops a major hint over his future on social media.

As you can see in the tweet below, Costa liked a rumour linking him with MUFC, which has got people talking…

Look what Douglas Costa is liking on Twitter. ? pic.twitter.com/pmdLw1ilEH — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 9, 2019

Previously linked by Calciomercato as a £52m target for United, it now seems likely that this ideal winger to replace Alexis Sanchez will be on his way to Manchester this summer.

Ryan Sessegnon bid lined up as contract talks stall

The Daily Express claim Ryan Sessegnon is now a £50m target for the Red Devils, with a deal looking increasingly likely due to a big development.

It seems the Fulham wonderkid’s future at Craven Cottage is in serious doubt as he stalls on signing a new contract ahead of what looks a certain relegation to the Championship at the end of this season.

Sessegnon, 18, is one of the most highly rated young players in the country and could be ideal in a variety of roles for United.

Isco available, Manchester United on alert

Finally, Spanish source Don Balon claim Isco and Real Madrid have agreed that he should leave the club this summer, with Man Utd and Chelsea on alert.

The 26-year-old would be an ideal Juan Mata replacement for United, with the Spaniard nearing the end of his contract this summer.

Isco hasn’t had the best of times at the Bernabeu this season, but could be worth gambling on for United – even if he’d cost around £105million.