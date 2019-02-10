Manchester City do something no team has done for 54 years in Chelsea drubbing

Manchester City absolutely ran riot against Chelsea in the first half of their clash at the Etihad this afternoon, as the Citizens looked to pile the pressure on title rivals Liverpool even further.

The home side found themselves four goals to the good inside the first half, with strikes from Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Sergio Aguero (x2) proving to be the difference between the two sides at the interval.

City have been their usual selves so far this season, albeit with a few more defeats in comparison to last year, as they look to become the first team since Man United in 2009 to retain the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s men are an absolute force at home, with very few sides being able to go to the Etihad and come away with at least a point, if not three.

Given they’ve scored four in the first half against Chelsea, City have now become the first side since Spurs in 1965 to score more than once in 15 consecutive home league games, a hugely impressive record.

15 – Manchester City are the first top-flight team since Tottenham Hotspur in December 1965 to score more than once in 15 consecutive home league matches. Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/H4ZyEwoHUD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2019

If City can keep up this amazing home form going into the last few games of the season, we can’t see why reason why they can’t beat Liverpool to title and claim back-to-back Premier League trophies.