Lunchtime’s Old Farm Derby between Norwich and Ipswich could be the biggest in recent with both sides fighting at opposite ends of the table (KO 12:00).



Norwich are sitting handsomely in second place while Ipswich are rooted the bottom. Who will come out on top?

What: Norwich City v Ipswich Town

When: Sunday 10th February 2019 12:00

Where : Carrow Road, Norwich

Live Streaming Options:

The Canaries have slipped down a spot and now find themselves in second place in the Championship following Leeds’s late draw at Middlesbrough yesterday.

Norwich look to take top spot

A win would see them reclaim top spot in the division.

Meanwhile Ipswich are rock bottom of the Championship and eight points adrift of safety with 16 games to go.

Having lost just one of their last 18 league games its safe to say Norwich are flying.

And Daniel Farke’s side will be full of confidence after thumping Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road last week to move into a commanding position at the summit.

Ipswich desperate for points

Further down the road at Ipswich it’s a completely different story.

The Tractor Boys have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions and as the weeks go by look more and more likely to be playing League One football next season.

Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended 1-1 and it’s 8/1 for the same scoreline Sunday.

The last time either side took all three points from the East Anglian Derby was in 2017 when Norwich won 1-0. It’s 9/2 for Norwich to knick it.

The Canaries have been banging the goals in for fun recently but at the other end they’ve struggled to keep a clean sheet.

Norwich to win and BTTS looks a good bet at 5/2.

Teemu Pukki is up there with the signing of the season.

The Finland striker has 19 goals to his name and is 3/1 to open the scoring at Carrow Road.

No surprise to see high flyers Norwich as 4/11 favourites, while the visitors are as big as 15/2 to bag all three points.

The draw can be backed at 18/5.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware