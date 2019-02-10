Manchester United have been given some very exciting news today as it looks like Edinson Cavani will be out of action for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash this Tuesday.

United host PSG at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in what promises to be one of the ties of the round, and RMC claim Cavani is definitely set to sit that game out, and possibly the second leg in France as well.

Cavani has 22 goals in 26 games for PSG this season, showing precisely how important he is to Thomas Tuchel’s side, but he may now be unable to inflict any damage on United in either of their Champions League meetings.

The Ligue 1 giants are already without Neymar for this huge tie, in what is a major blow to their hopes in a competition they’ll be desperate to win after so much investment in their squad in recent years.

Of course, Tuchel still has quality players like Kylian Mbappe in his attack, while Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria can also step up to support him up front.

Cavani, however, could have been very useful after his consistent scoring record in recent seasons and it definitely gives this in-form Red Devils side a key edge.