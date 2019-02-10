Sergio Aguero joins number of Premier League legends on elite list following fine first half in Man City vs Chelsea

Sergio Aguero joined an elite list of Premier League legends this afternoon following the forward’s fine first half display in Chelsea vs Man City.

The Citizens went into half time 4-0 up against the Blues, with Aguero grabbing two to continue his fine run of form against the west London side.

Aguero’s two goals against Chelsea in the first 45 minutes now means that he’s managed at least 200+ goal contributions for a single Premier League club, a feat just a number of Premier League legends have been able to achieve.

The only other players who’ve managed to accomplish such a feat are Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, all absolute legends of the game.

200 – Sergio Agüero has become just the 6th player in PL history to register 200 goal involvements for a single club in the competition, after Wayne Rooney (Man Utd), Ryan Giggs (Man Utd), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and Steven Gerrard (Liverpool). Legends. pic.twitter.com/spCavA725J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2019

Aguero has now scored 159 goals in the Premier League for Man City, and should he carry on banging them in for a few more years after this season, we could easily see the Argentine overtake the likes of Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole in the all-time goal scoring charts.

Should he do this, it won’t be long before we hear Aguero being talked about as one of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League, and one of the best strikers English football has ever seen.