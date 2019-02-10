Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment to forget during Juventus’ Serie A clash against Sassuolo today, the superstar smacked his teammate in the face with the ball.

In the 60th minute of the tie, Ronaldo struck Khedira clean in the face after a miskick. Khedira fell to the ground and Ronaldo apologised to his teammate.

I’m not quite sure whether the Portuguese superstar was attempting to shoot or was just attempting to clear the ball, it’s quite unclear from the video footage.

Khedira was substituted just 5 minutes after being struck by the ball.

Check out a video of the incident below:

Khedira cae al suelo tras recibir un potente disparo de Cristiano Ronaldo. ¡La potencia del portugués !pic.twitter.com/O8yhyonv6Y — Mr. Káiser. (@mr_kaiser10) February 10, 2019

It’s not everyday that you see something like this, Ronaldo truly is an amazing player.