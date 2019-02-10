Manchester City have managed to completely demolish Chelsea in the opening 25 minutes of today’s clash, City have ripped apart the Blues defence with ease.

In the 25th minute of the clash City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored from outside of the box, the Germany international picked up a ball that spilled out of the box before firing a shot straight at goal.

Chelsea fans will be wondering what Kepa Arrizabalaga was doing, Gundogan’s shot wasn’t even in the corner and the Spaniard failed to keep the ball out of the back of the net. Chelsea just haven’t been able to deal with the pressure that City have thrown at them.

Check out a video of the goal below:

There will be some major questions asked of Maurizio Sarri after today’s performance, the most daunting thing to come out of this game is that City will face Chelsea once more, two weeks from now – in the Carabao Cup final.