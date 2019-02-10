Raheem Sterling fired Manchester City into the lead against Chelsea after just three minutes of action this afternoon, the Chelsea defence were caught sleeping.

Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have to do much to get through Chelsea’s defensive line, Sarri’s men were all over the place and the Belgian played the ball into Bernardo Silva with ease.

The Portuguese star played the ball across the box, after the ball rolled past Chelsea’s defence, Sterling smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Check out the goal below: