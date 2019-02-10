Video: Sergio Aguero capitalises on awful Chelsea mistake to score easy goal for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero scored his second, and Man City’s third, this afternoon after the Argentine capitalised on a horrible mistake from Chelsea’s Ross Barkley.

Having already bagged a stunning strike earlier in the first half, Aguero doubled his tally for the afternoon with a fine finish around 18 minutes in.

The goal came after some pinball around the Chelsea box lead to Barkley heading the ball back to his own goal, with Aguero latching onto the header before finishing with his left foot.

You can check out the goal down below. What was Barkley thinking?