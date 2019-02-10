Video: Sergio Aguero produces one of the misses of the season for Manchester City vs Chelsea

Sergio Aguero had a real moment to forget for Man City against Chelsea this afternoon, as the Argentine forward missed an open goal early in the first half.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling, Aguero was presented with a golden chance to double the home side’s advantage just minutes later.

However, as the ball came to Aguero just yards out, the striker somehow put his effort wide of the target when it seemed easier to score!

You can check out Aguero’s miss here. Never thought we’d see that!

OMFG AGUERO??? pic.twitter.com/fuV4IQ0QRu — In Emery we trust (@JackTheGooner) February 10, 2019