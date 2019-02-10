Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero scores stunning goal for Manchester City vs Chelsea, moments after horrific miss

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has scored an absolute stunner against Chelsea, just moments after squandering a glorious goalscoring opportunity.

In the 12th minute of the match, Aguero picked up the ball after a scramble, the Argentine looked up for just a second before curling a magnificent shot into the top corner.

Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to get a hand to the effort but there was absolutely no way that the Spaniard was going to keep this rocket out.

Check out Aguero’s stunner below:

City have dismantled Chelsea in under 20 minutes.

Sergio Aguero has been magnificent for City recently, the Argentine could be the difference maker in the title race.

