Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has scored an absolute stunner against Chelsea, just moments after squandering a glorious goalscoring opportunity.

In the 12th minute of the match, Aguero picked up the ball after a scramble, the Argentine looked up for just a second before curling a magnificent shot into the top corner.

Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to get a hand to the effort but there was absolutely no way that the Spaniard was going to keep this rocket out.

Check out Aguero’s stunner below:

City have dismantled Chelsea in under 20 minutes.

Sergio Aguero has been magnificent for City recently, the Argentine could be the difference maker in the title race.