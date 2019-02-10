Video: Vinicius Junior shows why he’s such a special talent with incredible pass to set up chance for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid truly have a special young talent on their hands in Vinicius Junior as he becomes more of a regular in their first-team this season.

The 18-year-old Brazilian looks more and more comfortable in their senior side with every passing game, and he put on another fine display against Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Los Blancos won 3-1, and though Vinicius did not get on the score-sheet, he produced one real eye-catching moment with this outside-of-the-boot pass to set up Lucas Vazquez for a chance.

This kind of pass shows both the vision to pick the player out, and the ability to pull it off, showing Vinicius is sure to be one to watch in the next few years…